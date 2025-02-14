Liberia: Cummings Not Giving Up On the Presidency, but...

Monrovia — Alexander Benedict Cummings has ruled out a perpetual bid for political office, declaring that while he remains committed to Liberia's progress, he is not desperate to keep running for president. Reflecting on past elections, the ANC leader admitted his message didn't fully resonate with voters but insisted real change demands fresh approaches.

Cummings addressed a panel of journalists in Monrovia, discussing a wide range of national issues, including governance, health, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption.

"We worked hard to make our case. We spent our time and our resources, but our message didn't resonate well with the people. Our key messages remain unchanged. You can't keep doing the same things and expect different results. If we want Liberia to change, we must do many things differently. I am richly blessed, and I love Liberia, but I can't continue to perpetually run for political office. However, I will be prudent, thoughtful, and strategic," the Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader said.

The former presidential candidate, who contested under the now-disbanded Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), stated that he is not a politician who thrives on antagonism or criticizing everything done by other politicians, including the president. However, he emphasized that he will not shy away from expressing his thoughts on national governance.

"We are prepared to offer perspectives that can impact governance in our country. The message of change is even more relevant today in Liberia. We proposed fundamental changes, and those changes were threatened by the political class," he stated.

According to Cummings, Liberian politics benefits only a select few, and those who profit from the status quo perceive reforms as threats to their deeply rooted interests in corruption.

"It is about stopping the stealing and prosecuting those responsible. These were core aspects of our campaign messages in 2017 and 2023, and I believe they are still relevant today. Our advocacy has always been about how governance should benefit the average Liberian," he remarked.

He categorically stated that he is not interested in taking up any government job, even if President Joseph Nyumah Boakai were to offer him a position. However, he pledged to remain constructively engaged in national discussions.

"President Boakai is our president, and we wish him well. His success is our success," Cummings noted. "It was important to step back, reflect, consult, and listen. I am not one to attack, be aggressive, or insult people just to prove that I care."

State of the Nation After One Year

In his assessment of Liberia's condition after one year under President Boakai's leadership, the former Coca-Cola executive said it is up to Liberians to fairly evaluate the administration's progress.

He posed a rhetorical question about whether the country is better off now compared to a year ago or if there are high prospects for improvement, as promised during the 2023 campaign.

Cummings acknowledged that one year is not sufficient to judge a government's success over a six-year term. However, he pointed out that certain missteps in the first year were avoidable. Using a sports analogy, he likened these mistakes to an own goal scored against the government.

He cited the controversial acquisition of yellow machines through a gentlemen's agreement, President Boakai's indefinite suspension of tenured officials in defiance of a court ruling, and the failed attempt to secure public transport buses from Ghana as significant blunders.

"These incidents were avoidable if the president had been better advised," Cummings stated.

Further assessing the government's performance, he asserted that the average Liberian should be able to determine whether hospitals and clinics are now better stocked with medicine and whether basic healthcare services, such as malaria and typhoid treatment, have improved.

Growing the Economy and Strengthening the Rule of Law

Cummings argued that, like in the corporate world, the government needs competent individuals who can deliver results based on clear goals and vision.

He emphasized that the business environment must be made more favorable for Liberians, advocating for citizens to have access to the same economic opportunities currently dominated by foreigners. He specifically mentioned rice importation as one of many industries where local entrepreneurs should be empowered.

On the rule of law, he warned that selective justice undermines the fight against crime. He insisted that no one should be considered above the law and that setting a strong precedent for accountability discourages corruption.

He urged the government to improve its human rights record, noting that Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council necessitates a balance between domestic governance and international credibility.

He also called on the Unity Party-led administration to strengthen integrity institutions and prosecute individuals based on evidence rather than political motivations.

"The asset declaration policy is a good idea, even though it came late," he remarked.

President Boakai recently suspended nearly 500 executive branch officials for failing to declare their assets as mandated by law. However, Cummings pointed out that the list released by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission contained errors, with several names misplaced or inappropriately included.

Agriculture as an Economic Pillar

Cummings stressed that agriculture holds immense potential for revitalizing Liberia's economy. However, he insisted that the government must allocate more resources than it currently claims to have invested in the sector.

According to him, the government should work with experts to identify the right seeds, assist farmers in expanding production, and ensure the availability of fertilizers and mechanized farming tools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The people need fertilizers and the right tools, especially for mechanized farming," he said. "Better farm-to-market roads and guaranteed buyers will ensure that produce is not wasted."

House of Representatives Speaker's Impasse

Cummings criticized the manner in which the majority bloc in the House of Representatives handled the recent leadership dispute, stating that they violated their own rules, which is unacceptable in a democracy.

"There are clear rules governing the election and removal of the Speaker, but the majority bloc refused to follow them. If Liberia wants a seat on the UN Security Council, it must ensure its governance and human rights practices are beyond reproach," he warned.

Paying Civil Servants a Living Wage

The ANC political leader decried the disparity in government salaries, highlighting that legislators and a small group of officials receive exorbitant pay while civil servants struggle to make ends meet.

"This unsustainable system of paying huge sums to a few while the majority barely survive is a major reason why Liberia remains underdeveloped," he asserted.

"How can there ever be enough resources to build roads, hospitals, and schools when millions are siphoned into the pockets of a privileged few? This must change if we truly want progress," he emphasized, urging the government to implement reforms that prioritize national development over personal enrichment.