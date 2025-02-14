Liberia: Embattled Speaker's Employees Unpaid Since December

Monrovia — Several employees within the office of embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fornati Koffa have informed The Liberian Investigator that they have not received their salaries and benefits since December 2024. The employees claim that their wages have been redirected to the office of Representative Richard N. Koon, whom the majority bloc recognizes as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"We overheard that our boss was written to submit a list of sixteen staffers as Grand Kru County District #2 Representative and not as Speaker of the House," an employee disclosed.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, moments after the eviction process was carried out against Speaker Koffa, Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh revealed that Koffa received his salaries and benefits for December and January.

However, Cllr. Koffa, when contacted for comments said Kolleh's assertion is untrue.

"That is a lie. I was notified by the bank when I arrived that they had deposited rep salary in my account. I did not receive any pay for November or December. I asked the bank to return that money and close my account."

He added that Rep. Kolleh also falsely claimed that the furniture in his office was purchased by the government, clarifying that, "The only thing I met in that office was the air conditioner. The furniture and the wet bar were purchased by my wife."

According to embattled Speaker, the Supreme Court has said that gatherings convened by the majority bloc is illegal, therefore, he cannot be a part of it.

Some affected employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration over their inability to meet their family obligations due to the prolonged salary delay. "We are struggling to provide for our families," one employee lamented.

The eviction of Koffa's office on February 11, 2025, was led by the Chairman of the Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, Representative James Kolleh. Kolleh claimed that Koffa had been formally notified six times to vacate the office and remove his personal belongings, but he had refused to comply.

Despite his removal, Koffa continues to challenge the legality of the decision, asserting that due process was not followed. He argues that his removal was unconstitutional and that he remains the legitimate Speaker.