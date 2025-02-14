Mauritius and UK to Bolster Trade and Investment Ties for Mutual Growth

Mauritius and the United Kingdom (UK) are exploring new opportunities to enhance trade and investment for a mutually beneficial partnership that drives growth and innovation.

This was the focus of discussions during a courtesy of His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Africa, Mr John Humphrey, on the Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mrs Jyoti Jeetun, yesterday in Ebène.

Minister Jeetun highlighted several key areas for potential collaboration namely digital and Fintech regulation, as well as the development of innovative Fintech systems and the digital industry. She underlined that discussions centered around ways both nations can work together to advance their shared interests in these fast growing sectors. She recalled that UK has one of the most advanced and innovative Fintech systems and digital industry adding that bilateral collaboration will be explored.

One of the key points raised by Minister Jeetun was the Strategic Trade Partnership with the UK, which encompasses several sectors ranging from financial and professional services, infrastructure development, waste management, green economy, education to pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and agritech. These areas are currently under review, with adjustments planned to meet the evolving needs of Mauritius, she said.

Another important topic that was discussed was Mauritius' anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) system. Minister Jeetun underlined the importance of raising awareness of Mauritius' compliance with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force globally.

The challenges surrounding the adoption of virtual assets were also raised. While Mauritius has put in place the necessary legislation, operators are still facing hurdles in effectively adopting and utilising virtual assets within the financial ecosystem, she underlined.

With regard to the country's transition to renewable energy and building capacity in strategic planning and strategic foresight, Mrs Jeetun said UK's support in these areas is crucial for accelerating Mauritius' green energy ambitions.

Discussions also focused on economic planning and technical assistance from UK in building capacity in strategic planning as well as specific areas where reforms are envisaged.

As part of his first visit to Mauritius His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Africa expressed a keen interest in understanding Government's priorities, identifying further areas for collaboration and strengthening economic ties between Mauritius and UK.

He further highlighted Mauritius's strategic role as a gateway for engaging with African markets while reinforcing the nation's position as a hub for regional trade and investment.