Mauritius: Exchange Programme - Students From Reunion Island Complete Internship At Metro Express

A total of six students from the Lycée Moulin Joli de la Possession of Reunion Island were awarded certificates, yesterday, after completing a four-week internship in the Station Operation and Customer Service Department of the Metro Express Ltd (MEL).

The Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, the Officer in Charge of the MEL, Mr Vijayendra Poonye and other personalities were present at the handing over ceremony of certificates held at the Richelieu Depot.

In his address Minister Mahomed seized the opportunity to congratulate the university students for successfully completing their internship in Mauritius. He emphasised on the importance of exchange programmes and urged the young ambassadors to transmit the acquired knowledge to the peers.

Speaking on increasing the profitability of the MEL and reducing traffic congestion in the country, the Land Transport Minister highlighted the need to have more trains operational during peak hours so that more passengers could travel easily. To this end, he appealed to beneficiaries of free public transport to avoid travelling during peak time, between 07 00 to 09 00 hours.

The course, a joint collaboration between the MEL and Lycée Moulin Joli de la Possession of Reunion, started on 20 January 2025. The students were accompanied by Professor Willy Begue to Mauritius. Another batch of students from Reunion Island will be in Mauritius in March 2025.