Mauritius: Bilateral Relations - Mauritius to Open an Embassy in Japan

We are currently preparing for the opening of the Mauritian embassy in Tokyo, based on the decision of Mauritius, and we are also witnessing an increased interest of Japanese companies to invest in Africa, leveraging Mauritius as a gateway to Africa.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Kan Masahiro, made this statement yesterday at his residence in Floréal. He was hosting a reception to mark the Japanese National Day and the celebration of the 65th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharam Gokhool; the Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Jean Robert Yvan Hungley; the Acting Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful; Ministers and Members of the National Assembly; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; and other eminent personalities also attended the reception.

In his address, Ambassador Masahiro highlighted that Mauritius and Japan have enhanced their various technical cooperation in the field of disaster prevention, on weather observation and warning capabilities, trainings for oil spill response and management, amongst others. Japan, he pointed out, has developed technologies and expertise to prevent or reduce such natural disasters and can share its technologies, expertise and experiences with Mauritius.

As Japan will hold the Expo 2025 in Osaka from April to October, Ambassador Masahiro extended an invitation to all Mauritians and Mauritian companies to participate in this global event to showcase the Mauritian products, culture and nature. Another major event is the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) to be held in Yokohama in August 2025.

According to him, educational cooperation, cultural exchanges and sports have also brought the two countries closer throughout the years. He reiterated that his mission is to further promote the cordial relationship between Mauritius and Japan, and he remarked that both Nations shared the same values like the rule of law and democracy.