Nigeria: Foundation Distributes Free Utme Forms in Lagos

The Chief Executive Officer of Lok Foundation, Mr Lukman Akerele, has distributed more than 100 free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to students seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

At the distribution ceremony on Thursday at the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board premises, Akerele said the aim was to give back to the society and encourage the less privileged.

"The forms which we are giving out at no cost will afford them the opportunity to sit for the examination organised by JAMB.

"The foundation is also taking a step to support them by sponsoring them to higher institutions as part of efforts to reduce burden on their parents," he said.

He said that the gesture was an annual exercise and in the sixth edition, adding that it had helped a number of youths to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

Akerele advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the the opportunity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2025 UTME is scheduled to hold from April 25 to May 5.

Registration for the examination began on Feb. 3 and will end on March 8. (NAN)