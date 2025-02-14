Liberia: Naymote Report Slams Boakai Administration for Slow Progress in First Year

A new report released by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has raised serious concerns over the slow pace of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration in delivering on its promises. The report, conducted under the President Meter Project, known as the Boakai Meter, reveals that after one year in office, the Unity Party-led government has completed only 4 percent of its commitments.

The assessment tracked 126 promises made by President Boakai and his administration between January and December 2024. The findings highlight that while 80 promises, constituting 63.5 percent, are currently in progress, 22 commitments, representing 17.5 percent, have not yet been initiated. Additionally, 19 promises, equating to 15 percent, remain unrated due to limited access to information.

The evaluation is based on the administration's ARREST Agenda, which focuses on key governance areas, including economic stability, infrastructure, healthcare, education, anti-corruption efforts, and governance. While there has been some progress in economic stability and infrastructure development, the report highlights critical delays in crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, and anti-corruption reforms.

Macroeconomic stability and infrastructure have seen the most significant advancement, with 72 promises tracked, 45 of which are ongoing, and only two completed.

However, in the areas of health, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), environment, and climate change, 11 promises were tracked, with 10 still in progress and none fully completed. Human capacity development has been particularly slow, with 13 tracked commitments and none fully realized.

Governance and the rule of law have seen only two promises completed out of 15 tracked, while in the category of gender, youth, children, and social protection, one commitment has been fulfilled, with seven others still in progress. The fight against corruption has been particularly concerning, with all five promises in this category ongoing and none completed.

Naymote's assessment of government performance for the period from January to December 2024 paints a mixed picture of the Boakai administration. Out of 126 commitments tracked, only five have been fully realized, reflecting an overall implementation rate of just 4 percent.

While progress has been noted in some areas, the slow pace of implementation remains a concern. Nearly 17.5 percent of commitments have yet to begin, and 15 percent remain unrated due to challenges in obtaining information, highlighting the urgent need for improved transparency and accessibility to government data.

The report calls on government ministries, agencies, and commissions to prioritize information sharing and accountability to ensure the effective tracking of commitments. While the government's focus on youth empowerment, infrastructure, agriculture, and governance is commendable, significant delays in critical reforms--particularly in education, anti-corruption efforts, and transparency--pose major obstacles to sustainable national growth.

Liberia's democratic progress is inherently linked to the accountability and responsiveness of its government. The lack of transparency and limited public participation in governance remain major concerns. Despite Liberia having conducted four successive elections in 2005, 2011, 2017, and 2023, citizen engagement in governance processes remains relatively low.

The report suggests that limited political accountability between election cycles has left citizens with few opportunities to hold elected officials responsible for their promises. Naymote emphasizes that this issue is exacerbated by weak institutions and restricted access to information regarding government policies and commitments, further weakening accountability mechanisms between the government and its citizens.

To address this challenge, Naymote launched the President Meter Project in 2018 as a democratic monitoring tool. This initiative provides an independent assessment of the implementation of campaign and post-election promises made by the elected president. The project aims to strengthen the social contract between the president and the electorate by tracking the government's performance in real time.

The 2024 report evaluates President Boakai's first year in office as part of Naymote's broader Democracy Advancement Program, which seeks to enhance democratic governance and foster inclusive development in Liberia.

The findings of the Boakai Meter are drawn from a meticulous methodology that includes campaign promises, policy statements, government manifestos, and public pronouncements. Specifically, promises were sourced from the Unity Party's manifesto, the ARREST Agenda, campaign rallies, policy speeches, President Boakai's visit to Bomi County Community College in October 2024, the 60th Anniversary celebrations of Bong, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, and Nimba counties, the National Agriculture Fair, and the 2024 State of the Nation Address.

Releasing the report on Wednesday in Paynesville, Naymote's Executive Director, Eddie D. Jarwolo, called on the government to take urgent steps to fulfill its commitments to the Liberian people. Jarwolo emphasized the importance of transparent governance, urging ministries and agencies to enhance public access to information and ensure the timely execution of promises made by the Boakai administration. He noted that while some progress has been made in economic stability and infrastructure, the slow pace in sectors like healthcare, education, and anti-corruption reforms is alarming.

The report also underscores the urgent need for the government to accelerate efforts in priority areas such as infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, and healthcare. It stresses the necessity of ensuring functional government websites, transparent communication, and robust institutional accountability mechanisms to bridge the existing information gap.

Despite the challenges identified in the report, Naymote reaffirmed its commitment to promoting democratic accountability and ensuring that governance remains people-centered, transparent, and impactful. The organization urged all stakeholders--including government institutions, development partners, and civil society groups--to use the findings of the report as a catalyst for meaningful engagement, policy reforms, and improved governance.

The Boakai administration has been under increasing scrutiny regarding its ability to implement key reforms promised during the 2023 election campaign. While the government's ARREST Agenda provides a comprehensive framework for national development, the slow pace of execution raises concerns about the administration's effectiveness in delivering on its commitments.

The last assessment of the Boakai administration, conducted after the president's first 100 days in office, revealed that only 3 percent of promises had been completed at that time. The latest findings indicate only a slight improvement, with the completion rate rising to just 4 percent after a full year in office. This suggests a worrying trend in the government's ability to translate its pledges into tangible results for the Liberian people.

As Liberia moves forward, the success of the Boakai administration will be measured not only by its policy frameworks but also by its ability to implement them effectively. With mounting public expectations, the government faces growing pressure to accelerate its reform agenda and ensure meaningful improvements in governance, economic development, and public service delivery.

Naymote's report serves as an important accountability tool, providing both policymakers and the public with an evidence-based assessment of government performance. The findings should prompt renewed discussions on governance, transparency, and public accountability, reinforcing the need for stronger institutional mechanisms to ensure the timely and effective implementation of national development priorities.