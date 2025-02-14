South Africa: President Ramaphosa Assents the Plant Health Bill

13 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Plant Health Bill into law, introducing measures to combat plant pests that threaten domestic agriculture and could affect South Africa's ability to export agricultural products.

The Bill signed by the President repeals the Agricultural Pests Act of 1983 which up to now regulated the national plant health (phytosanitary) system.

"The new law responds to the concern that the introduction and spread of potentially damaging pests in South Africa could have a significantly negative impact on South African biosecurity, agricultural production and food security as well as on market access," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Bill provides for phytosanitary measures to prevent the introduction, the establishment and spread of regulated pests to safeguard South African agriculture and plant natural resources.

It also provides for the control of regulated pests, regulation of the movement of plants, plant products and other regulated articles into, within and out of the Republic.

The law brings South Africa into compliance with the World Trade Organisation Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures as well as the International Plant Protection Convention.

"This compliance will support South Africa's efforts to enter new markets and maintain current export markets, which will have a positive impact on the South African agricultural sector in terms of job creation and sustainable use of land and other natural resources," the Presidency said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.