Ethiopia: Drone Strike Kills Three Civilians, Including Pregnant Woman and Child, in North Shewa Zone, Amhara Region

A drone strike that hit a residential house in Zenbo Kebele, Efrata Gidem district, North Shewa Zone, Amhara region, killed three civilians, including a pregnant woman and her six-year-old daughter, a family member told Addis Standard.

A relative of the victims, who requested anonymity, said the strike occurred at midnight on Friday, 7 February. "The attack killed my pregnant relative, her six-year-old daughter, and a young man who lived next door," he said. He added that the woman's husband, who is also the father of the six-year-old, survived because he was away for work at the time, while "a 10-year-old boy was severely injured" and is currently receiving treatment.

The relative also described extensive property damage, including the destruction of the house, livestock, and stored grain. "The losses amount to millions of birr," he said.

Another eyewitness, speaking anonymously, described the aftermath: "We heard a heavy blast. When we arrived, the house was destroyed, and we saw bodies on the ground. In the morning, we realized it was a drone attack based on the nature of the destruction."

According to the eyewitness, the woman's husband, who lost his wife, unborn child, and daughter, is currently staying with his brother. "He was a respected member of the community. Now, he is destitute," the source said.

The eyewitness also spoke of growing fear among residents. "Between 20 to 30 households leave their homes at night," he said. "We are living in constant fear."

Another resident, who also requested anonymity, linked the attack to ongoing clashes between government security forces and the Fano militia. "Fighting has been common here. The drone strike might have been meant for Fano but hit the wrong place, killing innocent civilians," she said.

The Amhara region remains embroiled in conflict between government forces and Fano militias, a situation that intensified following a late September 2024 statement from the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and regional authorities. The statement pledged that "law enforcement operations" would continue until "peace is fully restored."

Addis Standard previously reported that a drone strike and clashes on 5 November 2025 in Durbete, West Gojjam Zone, resulted in multiple deaths, including civilians and militants, according to local residents. Reports indicate that Fano fighters were among those killed in targeted areas where they were allegedly training.

In another drone strike in December 2024, an 83-year-old woman was killed in Bilbala, a village in the Lasta district of North Wollo Zone, according to her child. The attack, which took place around 11:30 PM on December 4, also left two health professionals who were living as tenants in the compound with physical injuries.