South Africa: Deadline to Replace Sassa Gold Cards Extended to 20 March

This comes as thousands of beneficiaries have been queuing for hours outside service points across the country to get the new Black Card

The deadline to replace the SASSA/Postbank Gold Card has just been extended to 20 March, giving beneficiaries more time to transition to the Postbank Black Card. According to Postbank the new black cards have enhanced security features and comply with updated banking standards.

This follows numerous complaints from beneficiaries and activists. People have faced difficulties making the transition, such as travelling long distances to the closest collection point, waiting in long queues, and systems being offline.

On Friday, ministers of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, and Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe, confirmed the extension. The deadline had previously been set for 28 February.

In a joint statement, the ministers said, "We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations from our social grant beneficiaries, and we trust that this extension will provide much-needed time for grant recipients."

Beneficiaries are encouraged to switch to the black Postbank card as soon as possible, rather than waiting until the deadline. The ministers reassured beneficiaries that grant payments would continue as usual beyond 20 March, "but they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds".

To facilitate the transition, government departments are working together to increase staff capacity and expand the number of service sites across the country. Mobile offices will also be deployed to rural areas to assist beneficiaries more effectively, according to the ministers.

They stated that they will closely monitor the process and provide updates to ensure swift responses to any issues. They emphasised that 20 March is the final date the SASSA Gold Cards will function, but beneficiaries can still apply for and receive the Black Cards after this date.

"We are also working with community leaders and local authorities to share clear information and offer assistance where needed. Making sure that beneficiaries are able to swap their old gold SASSA cards as easily as possible is our priority," the ministers said.