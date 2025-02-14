South Africa: Protest At Medical Conference Against Israeli Speaker

14 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Kimberly Mutandiro

Activists condemn Professor Didi Fabian's presence at the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa's Congress

More than 100 people protested outside the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday against Israeli professor Didi Fabian's participation at the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa's (OSSA) Congress. Ophthalmologists across South Africa gather annually at the event to present research and discuss clinical advancements within ophthalmology.

But several ophthalmologists boycotted the congress to join the protest with trade unions, NGOs and medical organisations. The demonstration was fueled by ongoing violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The protestors argued that by inviting Fabian, director of Sheba Medical Center in Israel, the Congress undermined the suffering of Palestinians. They also accused Fabian's institution of collaborating with the Israeli military.

Dr Layla Raman-Abdulla, an ophthalmologist at Leratong Hospital, was among those who opposed Fabian's invitation and boycotted the Congress. She said despite South African Jews for a Free Palestine, Healthcare Workers for Palestine and other organisations condemning Fabian's participation, OSSA "decided to go ahead with the entire Congress".

"They are also giving a life achievement award to a professor who is an open Zionist, which is unacceptable," she said. She added that the Congress went against South African values of justice and democracy. "We are going to speak up against racism and oppression," she said.

Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, drew parallels between the situation in Palestine and South Africa's past struggles with apartheid. Mandela is an outspoken supporter of Hamas and its attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. He attended the funeral of slain Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh last year.

"We have witnessed the slaughter of women and children, yet many people have remained silent. We are calling on South Africans and activists on the ground to rise to the occasion to elevate the Palestinian struggle until we realise a free Palestine in our lifetime," he said at Thursday's protest.

GroundUp requested comment from OSSA and Fabian. Neither responded by the time of publication. But the South African Jewish Report (SAJR) stated that Fabian "has spent a lifetime treating children with life-threatening retinoblastoma, including Palestinian patients from Gaza and many from a number of African and other low-resource countries".

SAJR quoted Fabian saying, "As doctors, our role is to build bridges, not deepen divides. ... I have decided to come to South Africa so that I can share my knowledge and thank and meet the many people who have supported me these past few weeks."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

