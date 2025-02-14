Nigeria: Super Eagles to Play Russia in Friendly Clash June

Nigeria's Super Eagles and Russia will clash in a high profile international friendly in June.

The was contained in a statement on the Russian Football Union official website, RFU.

According to the match, which the venue is however yet to be decided by the organisers, will hold on Friday, June 6.

Russia will also square up with fellow Europeans Belarus in another friendly on Tuesday , June 10.

They have a friendly scheduled with another African side, Zambia in March.

The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda and Warriors of Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The encounter against Rwanda is slated for the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Nigeria will host Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.