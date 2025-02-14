Africa: Lerato Mataboge Appointed As the AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy

14 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African government has congratulated Lerato Mataboge on her historic election as Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union (AU).

Mataboge, who is currently the Deputy Director-General at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), has an impressive track record.

She is the founder and former leader of Trade Invest Africa, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable partnerships between governments and the private sector, with a particular emphasis on boosting intra-African trade and investment in infrastructure and energy.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a BA Honours in Law and International Relations from the University of Witwatersrand.

She also has a Master's Degree in International Political Economy from the University of Warwick, as well as a qualification in Infrastructure in a Market Economy from Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education.

Mataboge has since committed to providing credible responses to new technologies, including biotechnologies, digitisation, and artificial intelligence while acknowledging Africa's vital mineral resources in developing global technologies.

"I will prioritise rail and the required policy instruments for harmonising our rail links; because rail is a key integrative infrastructure and presents manufacturing potential for Africa as a producer of rail components and maintenance services."

The newly appointed Commissioner took to LinkedIn on Thursday to thank Africa for electing her to this new position.

"The hard work begins now. We will integrate the continent in our lifetime," Mataboge wrote.

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola said, South Africa was confident that Mataboge would play a pivotal role in advancing infrastructure development and enhancing energy security across the continent.

