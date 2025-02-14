South Africa: Deadline Looms for Spaza Shops to Register

The clock is ticking for spaza shop owners and food businesses to register with their municipalities or face legal repercussions.

The deadline for registration is 28 February 2025.

📢 Why shop owners must register now

In November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that spaza shop owners and food businesses had 21 days to register their businesses with their respective municipalities.

This followed hundreds of cases of foodborne illnesses in parts of the country, where nearly 30 people, including children, passed away after consuming snacks purchased at some spaza shops last year.

After the directive was issued by the President in November, an extension was granted for spaza shops and other food handling outlets to register by 28 February 2025, as reported by SAnews.

The directive to register spaza shops is meant to prevent dangerous foodborne illnesses and protect communities.

📍 Where to register

✅Business owners must visit their municipal registration centre on business days only (public holidays & weekends excluded).

✅ Call the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) at 086 010 3703 or 012 748 9600 for support.

🚫 Non-compliance will not be tolerated. Law enforcement and health inspectors will deal with unregistered businesses and ensure strict food safety regulations are followed.

🚨Register today and protect your business, your customers, and your community.