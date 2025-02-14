Africa: Tau Congratulates Mataboge On Being Elected As AU Energy, Infrastructure Commissioner

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has hailed the election of Lerato Mataboge as the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy.

Tau described the appointment as a momentous achievement for South Africa in particular, and the African continent as a whole.

Mataboge is currently the Deputy Director-General of Exports at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic).

Tau emphasised that Mataboge's visionary leadership, extensive knowledge of Africa's history, and deep understanding of its challenges will enable her to transform obstacles into opportunities that drive sustainable development and regional integration.

"The election of Ms Mataboge marks a pivotal step in transforming Africa's infrastructure and energy sectors, while also advancing gender representation in leadership.

"It is a testament to South Africa's capacity to contribute its highly skilled experts to advance the flagship projects of the AU's Agenda 2063.

"Her [appointment] also aligns with Africa's commitment to regional integration, infrastructure development, and industrial advancement -- key pillars that will strengthen intra-African trade and propel the continent towards inclusive and sustainable growth," Tau said.

As the AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Mataboge will play a pivotal role in addressing colonial-era transportation routes that were primarily designed for the extraction of Africa's raw minerals for the development of Western nations.

"Under her leadership, these routes will be transformed into modern spatial development corridors that promote economic diversification and industrialisation," Tau said.

Mataboge's mandate includes overseeing the development of strategic economic infrastructure projects that facilitate mineral beneficiation, agro-processing, and the expansion of energy generation and distribution networks across the continent.

"Mataboge brings over two decades of experience in global policy, trade, and investment facilitation within the African continent. She has played an instrumental role in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a transformative agreement aimed at boosting intra-African trade and economic integration," notes Tau.

Between 2012 and 2018, Mataboge served as the co-chairperson of the South African Presidential Working Group on the North-South Corridor during South Africa's chairmanship of the AU's Presidential Infrastructure Championing Initiative.

"Her wealth of experience, strategic foresight, and innovative leadership will be invaluable in advancing Africa's infrastructure and energy agenda. As the continent moves towards realising its development aspirations under Agenda 2063,

"Ms Mataboge's appointment signals a new era of progress, where Africa's infrastructure and energy sectors will be leveraged to drive economic transformation, job creation, and sustainable development," stresses Tau.

Tau reaffirmed South Africa's unwavering support for Mataboge in her new role and expressed confidence that she would make a lasting impact in shaping the continent's infrastructure and energy landscape for generations to come.