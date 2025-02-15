Africa: Djibouti's Youssouf Beats Raila Odinga to AU Commission Chair

Odinga's defeat has elicited mixed reactions in Kenya. While some of his supporters expressed disappointment, others viewed it as an opportunity for Odinga to refocus on his political ambitions, particularly a potential bid for the Kenyan presidency in 2027.

Djibouti's foreign minister Mohamoud Ali Youssouf claimed Raila Odinga's scalp to run away with the coveted African Union Commission chairperson job following a fiercely contested election at the 38th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday.

The election marked the culmination of a competitive race that saw Kenya's Odinga exit after garnering only 22 votes in the sixth round of voting.

The summit also witnessed a leadership transition at the AU, with Angola's President João Lourenço elected as the new AU Chairperson, succeeding Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

The contest for the Chairperson of the AU Commission featured three prominent candidates: Raila Odinga of Kenya, Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar, and Mohamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti.

Randriamandrato was eliminated in the third round of voting, leaving Odinga and Youssouf to face off. Youssouf ultimately secured the position after Odinga's withdrawal in the sixth round.

Mohamoud Youssouf succeeds Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat, who has held the position since 2017.

Youssouf's election comes at a critical time for the African Union, which is grappling with pressing challenges, including ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, as well as widespread economic difficulties exacerbated by the United States' withdrawal of financial aid to several African nations.

International attention was drawn to the summit, with key figures such as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in attendance. Guterres called for renewed efforts to resolve conflicts across Africa, urging AU member states to strengthen collaboration on peacebuilding initiatives.

As the new AU Commission Chairperson, Youssouf faces the daunting task of addressing critical issues on the continent, including enhancing security, fostering economic growth, and implementing reforms to bolster Africa's influence on the global stage.