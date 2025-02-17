Africa CDC Director-General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Receives Prestigious Award From African Union Chairperson

press release

Addis Ababa, February 15, 2025 — Africa CDC proudly celebrates the recognition of our Director-General, H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, who has been honored with a prestigious award from outgoing AU Chairperson, H.E. President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

In his remarks, President Ghazouani stated, "For being the champion of health in Africa and for the excellent work you do in safeguarding the health of Africans, I hereby decorate you as Grand Officer of the Mauritanian Order."

This recognition reflects Dr. Kaseya's relentless efforts in enhancing public health security and safeguarding Africa's well-being. Since assuming his role, he has been a catalyst for change, leading bold initiatives to prepare Africa for emerging health threats. Whether championing urgent disease responses or advocating for stronger health policies, his vision has firmly positioned Africa CDC as a key player in global health.

A defining moment of Dr. Kaseya's tenure was declaring the Mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Concern on July 23, 2023--the first in Africa CDC's history. This was not just a designation; it was a call to action. Under his leadership, Africa CDC rapidly mobilized resources, secured vaccine donations, and fast-tracked regulatory approvals, ensuring timely access to life-saving tools. Dr. Kaseya has championed Africa's health sovereignty, making it clear: Africa must and will lead its own health security.

Beyond crisis response, Dr. Kaseya has strengthened Africa CDC's collaboration with AU Member States, regional institutions, and global partners, driving transformative public health action. His vision for a stronger health security agenda has led to sustainable financing, bolstered workforce development, and enhanced governance--positioning Africa's healthcare system for long-term resilience, led by Africa, for Africa.

This award is more than a recognition of Dr. Kaseya's achievements--it is a testament to his vision, leadership, and the trust he has earned across the continent. On behalf of Africa CDC, we extend our deepest gratitude to H.E. President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani for his unwavering support as AU Chairperson and for recognizing Dr. Kaseya's impact. Africa CDC's progress in safeguarding the continent's health security would not have been possible without his leadership and commitment.

As President Ghazouani concludes his chairmanship, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Africa's health security under Dr. Kaseya's leadership, ensuring a healthier and more resilient future for all Africans.