Sudan: 'Unexploded Shell' Blast Kills Three Children in Sudan

16 February 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Ed Damazin — Movements and organisations are renewing appeals for caution after The death of three girls in an explosion apparently caused by an item of unexploded ordnance (UXO), also known as explosive remnants of war (ERW) in Sudan's Blue Nile state on Saturday. The latest blast has highlighted the deadly risk to civilians across Sudan. UXO/ERW has been an ongoing concern over the course of many years of armed conflict in Darfur and Kordofan, however in the past two years, the war has seen hostilities spill over into all parts of Sudan, leaving a lethal legacy in its wake.

According to reports from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), three girls were killed in the town of Bout in the west of Blue Nile state, saying the "the incident occurred as a result of a shell explosion...". The movement calls on the public not to touch items that are suspected of containing explosives.

Bout and its neighbouring area was initially taken over by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), before the SAF recently regained the position.

The shelling and strafing of residential areas during the past two years has left deadly legacy, as people displaced by the fighting return to their homes. This requires intensifying awareness, raising efforts, and working to clear residential areas of explosives before allowing residents to return, to avoid further loss of life, the movement urges.

UXO/ERW has been an ongoing concern over the course of many years of armed conflict in Darfur and Kordofan, reaping a tragic annual toll on civilians, frequently children, who are tempted to play with the items.

* Years of ongoing conflict have left war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others and report it immediately to an elder or the local police.

