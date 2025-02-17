Angola: Cholera Outbreak - Huíla Diagnoses First Community Cases

Lubango — The province of Huíla diagnosed, on Monday, in the municipality of Lubango, the first two cases of cholera of local origin, with no epidemiological link to Luanda or Huambo, as were the first two, in January.

They are a couple aged 35 and 37, residing in the Tchioco neighborhood, close to the Rio Capitão health unit, now admitted to the Eywa disease treatment center, with a stable clinical situation.

According to the health authorities, the citizen came from Luanda 9 months ago, is currently working in a construction company in Huíla, but has been on vacation since Dec 2024, with a return to work scheduled for Feb 5th of the current year.

When speaking about the matter to the press, the director of the Provincial Health Office, Paulo Luvangamo, highlighted that the couple lives in a house with a shared backyard, of five residences, and an epidemiological surveillance team is already carrying out prophylaxis in those homes.

"Being a community situation leads us to greater concern regarding our intervention in the communities, and with the rains falling with some intensity, the risks are high, but we will do everything we can to control such cases and prevent the spread of the disease throughout the community", he stated.

He called on the population to refrain from bathing and washing clothes in the rivers around the city, because if there is open defecation from a cholera patient, the possibility of spread is greater.

Huíla, since January 24th of the current year, has registered four cases of cholera, of which two are active and two have recovered.

