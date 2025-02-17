Namibia: Five Alleged Thieves and Buyer of Stolen Water Elements Arrested in Kavango West

16 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Kavango West region on Friday arrested five men in connection with three cases of alleged theft at various villages in the region.

Chief inspector Raimbert Muronga says the crimes were allegedly committed at the Siko, Musese and Nzinze villages between 2024 and 2025.

The suspects allegedly stole four water pumps and elements, three solar panels, and one copper wire.

Three cases have been reported and registered at Kahenge Police Station, he says.

Muronga says an in-depth investigation was launched on Thursday, which led to the recovery of two solar panels, three water pumps, one panga, one axe and some copper wire.

The buyer of the stolen items, a 57-year-old man from Nzinze village, was also arrested.

"The former teacher allegedly bought the stolen water elements at a lower price, and the items were recovered from a borehole at his farm," Muronga says.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kahenge Magistrate's Court on Monday, while the police are tracking another suspect.

Police investigations continue.

