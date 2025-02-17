Uganda: Muhoozi Demands Apology Over Supreme Court Ruling On Military Trials

The demand adds to the intimidation the Judiciary has faced from the State since it's landmark judgement on January 31

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has demanded a formal apology from the Supreme Court over its ruling barring military courts from trying civilians, warning of unspecified consequences if it is not issued.

"I want a written apology from the Supreme Court, for the judgement they made against UPDF and Uganda. If I don't get that apology quickly other things will follow," Muhoozi posted on X.

The Supreme Court ruled on January 31, 2025, that the General Court Martial is strictly a disciplinary body for the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and has no jurisdiction over civilians.

The judgment, delivered by Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, stated that military courts cannot conduct fair and impartial trials for civilians.

Despite the ruling, opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye remains in military detention.

Arrested in Nairobi in November 2024 and later transferred to Uganda, Besigye faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and treachery.

His trial before a military tribunal has drawn condemnation from rights groups, who argue that it violates legal standards and the Supreme Court ruling.

President Museveni has previously criticized the court's decision, insisting that military courts are necessary for certain cases involving armed suspects. Muhoozi reinforced this stance in another post, declaring, "Ugandans are beginning to understand that in this country there is only ONE power! Field Marshal Yoweri Museveni.

"We will protect him and obey him to the end. People in red gowns and funny wigs can NEVER scare us!!"

The judiciary has not responded to Muhoozi's demand for an apology.

Meanwhile, legal experts and opposition figures have raised concerns over the independence of the courts and the enforcement of the ruling.