Angola Registers 144 New Cholera Cases

Luanda — Angola registered 144 new cases of cholera in the last 24 hours in the provinces of Bengo, Luanda, Icolo e Bengo and Malanje, the Ministry of Health's information bulletin said Saturday.

According to the bulletin, at least seven deaths were recorded, five in Bengo, one in Malanje and another in Icolo and Bengo. Of the 144 cases, 72 were recorded in Bengo, 55 in Luanda, 14 in Icolo and Bengo and three in Malanje.

According to the report, 132 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours and 355 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in the first week of January 2025, a total of 3,997 cases have been reported: 1,921 in Luanda, 1,539 in Bengo, 478 in Icolo and Bengo, 25 in Cuanza-Sul, 14 in Malanje, six in Huambo, the same number in Huila, five in Zaire, two in Cuanza-Norte and one in Cunene.

The victims are between two and 100 years old.

A total of 141 deaths have been recorded, 63 in Bengo, 57 in Luanda, 17 in Icolo e Bengo, two in Cuanza-Sul and one in Malanje.

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria, whose main symptoms are watery diarrhea, vomiting and muscle cramps.MCN/DAN/AMP