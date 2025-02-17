Rwanda: Mass Arrests of Rwandans Reported in Burundi After Ndayishimiye Rallies Imbonerakure

16 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

There have been hundreds of arrests of Rwandans and Congolese Banyamulenge in the Burundian capital Bujumbura and its suburbs on Sunday, February 16, according to reports.

The arrests follow President Ndayishimiye's call to members of the Imbonerakure and the general population to prepare for what he called an imminent attack by Rwanda.

ALSO READ: Mass arrests of Banyamulenge in Burundi spark urgent appeals for intervention

In Bujumbura, the arrested individuals were transported in military trucks to Gihanga and Bubanza provinces for "screening."

Arrests were reported in Cibitoke and Buterere, where Rwandan and Congolese young men were bundled in police trucks with no explanation for the raids.

Ndayishimiye, whose soldiers fight alongside the Congolese army in the war against the M23 in eastern DR Congo, tweeted about the alleged imminent attack by Rwanda on Sunday, hours after the rebels took control of Bukavu city.

The Congolese city of Bukavu is at the border with Rwanda and Burundi. Burundi is said to have deployed about 10,000 soldiers to eastern DR Congo. As M23 rebels advanced towards Bukavu, Burundian and Congolese soldiers fled.

Their have been reports of arrests and hate speech against Congolese Banyamulenge refugees in Burundi.

Burundian forces in eastern DR Congo are part of the Congolese government coalition that includes the FDLR genocidal group and Wazalendo militias accused of perpetuating violence against Congolese Tutsi communities.

The AFC/M23 on Saturday asked Burundian troops to withdraw from DR Congo, saying their presence was "unjustified."

"The military operations conducted by these forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have exacerbated ethnic cleansing, mass atrocities, and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, posing a serious threat to the local population," the rebels' spokesperso Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

"It is therefore imperative that they leave the DRC without delay."

Ndayishimiye is facing a challenging situation, with an unstable socioeconomic environment and internal political conflicts and the upcoming parliamentary and local elections in May.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.