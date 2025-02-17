South Africa: Govt Calls for Collective Effort to Boost Steam Education

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has called for collective effort to improve science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education in schools across South Africa.

The Deputy Minister recently opened the second annual Regional STEAM Education Seminar in Johannesburg.

"We need to work together to unlock our country's immense potential through quality education in STEAM," said the Deputy Minister.

Gina identified several challenges contributing to the decline in STEM enrolment, including poor resources and infrastructure in rural and township schools, lack of computer labs, and limited access to qualified teachers.

The Deputy Minister said the need for committed action and collaboration to address these challenges cannot be overstated and called on all stakeholders to unite and work towards a common goal.

Proposing joint initiatives among all the stakeholders within the national innovation system, the Deputy Minister highlighted the need to include the corporate sector to build industry support for STEM uptake.

The Deputy Minister has already met with business chambers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and they have shown interest in partnering with the government to ensure socio-economic development in the country.

She also announced plans to pioneer STEM excellence schools in rural areas of each province, which will serve as models of excellence in the 21st century.

The two-day seminar is a collaborative effort between the Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC) at Nelson Mandela University, Market Place Academy, Sifiso EdTech, and key industry sponsors Deloitte and the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

The department believes this is a testament to the shared responsibility in reshaping the future of STEM education in South Africa's public schools.

Sifiso Learning Group Founder and CEO Sizwe Nxasana said Africa's future depends on how well young minds are prepared today.

"STEAM education is not just about numbers and formulas. It is about unlocking critical thinking and problem-solving skills to drive innovation and transformation across our continent," said Nxasana.

According to Nxasana, not equipping and supporting educators to inspire and challenge their learners would stall Africa's progress before it even begins.

"Continuous support and professional development for educators are crucial to the success of STEM education initiatives," he added.

He stressed that the commitment to ongoing support underscores the long-term vision for improving STEM education in South Africa.

"That's why upskilling our educators with the latest methodologies, integrating technology, project-based learning, and real-world problem-solving is essential. At Sifiso Learning Group, we are committed to ensuring that classrooms are not just places of learning but incubators for the next generation of African innovators, problem-solvers and leaders," he emphasised.

Director of the Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre, Professor Werne Olivier, said the regional STEAM seminar aimed to enhance the quality of learning and teaching in South Africa to align with the evolving future of the workplace.

"Integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics fosters critical thinking and problem-solving in the real world," said Olivier.

Known for his passion for mathematics, Olivier added that it was critical to build strong communities of practice among educators, learn from experts in the field, and find opportunities for professional development and other resources.

Gauteng Department of Education's Antoinette Nicolaai welcomed the initiative, saying the department was deeply committed to integrating STEM education into the curriculum to ensure that learners are equipped with the knowledge and the skills necessary for the future.

The seminar equips educators with cutting-edge strategies to drive improved learner outcomes and enhance lesson delivery, student engagement, and professional development.