Uganda: Besigye Taken to Bugolobi Clinic Under Heavy Security

Daily Monitor/Abubaker Lubowa
Former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye.
16 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Dr Kizza Besigye was on Thursday arraigned before court looking frail and struggling to breathe, raising widespread concerns about his health

Four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye has been taken under tight security to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall for urgent treatment.

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye reported that Besigye arrived at the clinic, located on the third floor of the mall, in a wheelchair.

Security forces have been heavily deployed around the facility, limiting access and movement at the facility called The Clinic.

The Clinic declined to comment on Besigye's presence, citing medical confidentiality.

"This is a medical facility, so we have confidentiality. I repeat, a medical facility has confidentiality. Thanks for calling," a staff member told reporters.

However, Ms Doreen Nyanjura, the Kampala deputy Lord Mayor and a member of Besigye's political inner circle, confirmed to the Nile Post that their leader was being treated.

Efforts to contact Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine for comment were unsuccessful as his phone remained unreachable.

Besigye, who has been held in remand for nearly three months despite a Supreme Court ruling for his release, appeared visibly weak and struggled to breathe during his court appearance, sparking emotional reactions from his supporters.

Arrested on November 16, 2024, and charged with treason before a military court, Besigye was ordered released by the Supreme Court last month.

However, he remains detained at Luzira Prison, raising serious concerns over government defiance of the court's decision.

While Uganda Prisons insists Besigye is in good health and receiving proper care, his supporters strongly disagree, citing his frail condition in court.

