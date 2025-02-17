South Africa: Early Detection Key to Curing Childhood Cancer

Medical experts say that finding childhood cancer early is very important and helps children get the specialised treatment they need to get better.

"Childhood cancer is indeed curable. However, this is contingent upon timely diagnosis and immediate treatment," said Chair of the South African Association of Paediatric Haematology Oncology (SAAPHO), Professor Gita Naidu.

Naidu, who is also the Head of Paediatric Oncology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, highlighted the significant challenges faced by families, such as emotional distress, anxiety, financial pressures from lost income, and medical costs.

She also stressed the difficulties of travelling long distances for treatment, managing caregiving responsibilities among siblings, and addressing the social stigma surrounding childhood cancer.

The Department of Health, in collaboration with stakeholders such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), Childhood Cancer Foundation SA, and SAAPHO, acknowledged the importance of teamwork and dedication in addressing these challenges and supporting those in need.

International Childhood Cancer Day is celebrated every 15 February, bringing together organisations, healthcare professionals, and advocates in a powerful movement.

The goal is to ensure early diagnosis, quality treatment, and unwavering support for young cancer patients and their families.

The 2025 campaign, 'Equal Access to Care for All Children with Cancer,' aims to promote effective solutions and drive change to improve childhood cancer outcomes globally.

Meanwhile, this year's theme, 'Inspiring Action,' highlights the need for collective efforts to eliminate disparities and ensure all children receive the care they deserve.

This initiative, spearheaded by Childhood Cancer International (CCI), aims to highlight the vital need for improved access to treatment, care and support for children and adolescents impacted by cancer worldwide.

The WHO estimates that more than 400 000 children are diagnosed with cancer globally each year.

In South Africa, around 1 000 new cases are recorded annually by the South African Children's Tumour Registry.

However, the department noted that many additional cases remain undiagnosed and untreated due to barriers to accessing healthcare.

The department said early detection is essential for saving lives and parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers are urged to recognise the warning signs.

These include a white spot in the eye or sudden blindness, a lump or swelling in any part of the body, especially the stomach; unexplained fever or weight loss; persistent bone pain or easy fractures; difficulty walking; changes in coordination, or severe headaches usually accompanied by vomiting.

WHO South Africa's Kibachio Mwangi noted the crucial role of psychosocial support for childhood cancer patients and their families.

He stated, "Childhood cancer treatment is incomplete without palliative care, which offers essential support for pain relief, dignity, and psychosocial well-being for patients and their families."

Mwangi indicated that they are working with the Department of Health and other stakeholders to streamline the provision of palliative care through specialised units as well as in community and home-based platforms.

In addition, government said it supports the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), which aims to achieve a global survival rate of 60% by 2030.

According to the department, this initiative prioritises providing treatment to children and adolescents in a way that maintains their dignity and reduces suffering.

"We firmly stand in solidarity with children, families, and caregivers impacted by childhood cancer," said CEO of CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA, Hedley Lewis.

"By championing ICCD 2025, we are committed to raising awareness, advocating for essential healthcare reforms, and ensuring that every child has equal access to life-saving treatments."