Ethiopia Has Been Very Generous Towards Sudanese Refugees, Says UNHCR Regional Director

Ethiopia has been very generous towards Sudanese refugees who are in need of protection and solidarity, UNHCR East, Horn of Africa and Great Lakes Regional Director Mamadou Dian Balde said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, UNHCR Regional Director Balde stated that more than 3.4 million refugees have crossed into neighboring borders since the conflict in Sudan started.

He added that countries like Ethiopia, Chad, Egypt, Central African Republic, among others, have opened their borders to the sisters and brothers who are in need of protection and solidarity.

Stressing the need to do more to extend solidarity for refugees who have urgent needs, Balde said that the support of the international community is needed to provide them with the basic necessities.

"We need access to food, we need access to health, and we need access to documentation, to water; and then to all the services."

According to him, these are urgent needs that require greater support from the international community, and more importantly they need peace.

Commenting on Ethiopia's support for Sudanese refugees, the director noted that the country "has been very generous towards Sudanese refugees."

Balde also thanked the Ethiopian communities and the authorities that have welcomed the refugees.

Regarding lasting solutions, the regional director said they (the refugees) need peace so that they can return back home.

In his remark during a High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan held in Addis Ababa recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan during these challenging times.

The premier further noted that over the past six years, Ethiopia has actively supported Sudanese peace and sovereignty and contributed to its economic endeavors by providing electricity through a dedicated transmission line.