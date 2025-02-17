Nigeria: First Lady Renews Call for Partnerships to Boost Women, Youth Empowerment

*Addresses 29th assembly of African first ladies as member in Addis Ababa

Wife of Nigerian President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed her commitment to advocacy, resource mobilization and fostering partnerships to close the gender gap and boost women and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday during the 29th General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Addis Ababa, the First Lady, according to a statement issued by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, noted that as a positive force for change on the African continent, the Organization of African First Ladies for Development must continue to improve the lot of women by building partnerships that can fast track the implementation of its 2025-2030 Strategic framework.

"As we progress with #WeAreEqualInAction, I am committed to advocacy, resource mobilisation and fostering partnerships to close the gender gap and boost women and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

"I want to assure this gathering that I will do more for Nigerian girls, women and the youth in line with OAFLAD's strategic framework (2025-2030). I believe 2025 is the year for our continent and we must all do our part in our various countries to make us a formidable force among the comity of nations.

"We must remember that Africa's true prosperity will be built upon the foundation of our rich history, vibrant cultures, and the strength of our people, with women and youth playing a pivotal role in shaping our future".

According to her, the theme for this year's General Assembly, 'Building on Beijing: First Ladies Championing Women's Leadership and Rights through African Heritage,' is a call to reflect on Africa's values and how they can impact a new vision for women on the continent.

She said: "This year marks three decades since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration. The impact of this declaration is evident in the remarkable progress Nigerian women have made, emerging from our villages to big cities and even the world stage. Their contributions span across diverse fields, from education, to health, science, technology, politics, music, the fashion industry, business and finance, amongst others.

"Despite this progress, we still have a lot of challenges, especially when it comes to the rights of women and children. We are still facing issues on Health, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Child Marriage, Gender-Based Violence and Girl Child Education.

Mrs Tinubu noted that though her journey with OAFLAD began only in August 2023, she said much has been accomplished for women, youths, the aged and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria through effective implementation of OAFLAD advocacy initiatives by her pet project, RHI especially in areas of Education, Social Welfare, Economic Empowerment, Agriculture and Health.

"On Health, RHI procured 60,000 Professional Kits (comprising of Scrubs and Crocs) for Midwives to support the ongoing Federal Government retraining of 120,000 health workers, as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our midwives. This was made possible through a donation from an anonymous donor committed to ensuring better health outcomes in Africa, particularly in reducing infant and maternal mortality and morbidity.

"Just recently, on 29th January, 2025, I commenced the distribution of the Professional Kits with 10,000 to the North Central zone during a three-day working visit to Kwara State. We will continue in the other five geo-political zones of Nigeria in the coming months.

"With Nigeria having the highest burden of HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa, on 30th January, 2025, I launched the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis to significantly reduce new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS (vertical transmission), and support sexual and reproductive health".

She informed the gathering where 13 First Ladies were physically present and about eight being represented, that through her Initiative, RHI, she will partner with the Federal Ministry of the Environment to scale up environmental awareness among young people in secondary schools and higher institutions with the re-launch of the "Environment Climate Change Club."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other speakers at the General Assembly including Ambassador Minata Samaté Cessouma, Outgoing Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission; Prof Senait Fisseha, Vice President, Global Programs, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) reiterated the urgent need to focus more on issues about promoting opportunities for women, stemming GBV and securing the future of African children and also consider the rather acute reality the continent now faces which is the 16 billion dollar funding gaps.

The 29th General Assembly of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development is convened this year, with the emphasis on championing women's leadership and rights, 30 years after the Beijing Women Conference of 1995.