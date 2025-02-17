South Africa: Flood Alert for Johannesburg - South African News Briefs - February 17, 2025

Joburg Residents Urged to Stay Alert as Flood Risk Rises

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) has called on residents, particularly those in informal settlements, to stay alert as the threat of disruptive rainfall and localized flooding rises across Gauteng, reports SABC News. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level five warning for severe thunderstorms forecasted to affect the central and eastern regions of the country. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi emphasized, "The heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods, especially in low-lying areas and informal settlements. We urge residents to avoid crossing rivers or streams during daily routines and use designated pedestrian crossings instead. Motorists are also advised to drive with extra caution."

Gautrain Boosts Bus Service After Tunnel Drilling Incident

Gautrain has increased its bus services between Rosebank and Park Stations to address disruptions caused by the temporary halt of train operations between these stations, reports SABC News. The suspension was prompted by an illegal drilling incident on private property above the Gautrain tunnel. Buses will now operate every 15 minutes from 5:30 AM to 8:30 PM. Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe acknowledged the inconvenience, saying that while the expanded bus service will provide some relief, it will not match the usual efficiency of the train system.

Lusikisiki Massacre Trial to Resume

The trial of the eight men accused of the Lusikisiki massacre, involving the brutal killing of 16 women and two men last September, is set to resume on Monday at the Lusikisiki Regional Court, reports EWN. The case is expected to be transferred to a high court for trial, providing clarity to the victims' families on how the proceedings will unfold. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape has confirmed that investigations are complete, and the State is ready to proceed with the trial, which was previously scheduled for two weeks. The accused also faces an additional murder charge related to a separate incident in KwaBhaca.

More South African news