South Africa: Gauteng Water Entities and Municipalities Must Present Plan to Parliament to End Devastating Shut-Offs

16 February 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Stephen Moore MP - DA Deputy Spokesperson On Water & Sanitation

The DA has requested Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Water to hold special sittings for Gauteng's Water entities and its Municipal leaders to appear and account to the national legislature for the gross and unacceptable failures leading to mass water shut-offs across large parts of the province.

The DA is deeply concerned about these water shut-offs and the lack of action from Gauteng's water entities and municipalities.

The problem Gauteng faces is a combination of pressing issues, including:

1) Failing bulk infrastructure, that interrupts supply and allows millions of litres to be lost;

2) Billing and payment issues, meaning that enormous debt is being built up at both municipal level and within the water entities themselves;

3) Lack of skills and competence, where unskilled cadres have been put in office to replace skilled engineers; and

4) No modernisation of water treatment and supply systems, because there is neither the budget nor political will.

It is now time for these serious issues to be addressed by Gauteng's water entities and municipalities, and for them to account to Parliament as this crisis cannot continue.

The announcement this week by Rand Water of reservoir levels dropping by almost 35% in the last month is alarming, and demands immediate action. It is clear that urgent interventions are needed to prevent the complete collapse of the water supply system.

Rand Water is currently pumping at full capacity, which is unsustainable given high temperatures and excessive leakages.

Communities in Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Sasolburg, Yeoville, Benoni, and several municipalities, including Emfuleni, Metsimaholo, Ngwathe, Rustenburg, Royal Bafokeng, Rand West, Merafong, Mogale City, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni, are already facing severe water outages. This shows that the crisis extends well out of Gauteng too.

Once Gauteng's water entities and municipalities appear and present their plans, the DA will call on Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, to take the lead in holding them to account.

What South Africa needs is for the Minister to actively oversee plans to improve water supply infrastructure, reduce leaks, impose consequences for municipalities that fail to meet their obligations and show progress towards resolving water supply issues.

Water is a basic human right, and residents deserve a reliable and sustainable supply.

The DA will continue to hold the government accountable in ensuring that the water crisis in Gauteng is addressed with the urgency it requires.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.