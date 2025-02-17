Ethiopia: African Leaders Conclude Their Summit in Addis Ababa With Strong Demand for Reparation

Addis Ababa, — The 38th African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government concluded at mid night with a strong message demanding for reparation for the injustices that Africans experienced during the colonial era.

African Heads of State and Government have endorsed Africa Union's theme of the year "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."

The summit was attended by African heads of state and foreign ministers, diplomats, and heads of various continental institutions and other organizations.

The summit deliberated on the agenda items discussed at the 46th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council held on February 12 and 13, 2025.

African Union institutional reforms, reparation justice, efforts being exerted to secure permanent representation at the UN Security Council, regional peace and security, implementation of the African Free Trade Area, trade and economic integration, agriculture development and climate change, human rights, gender and youth empowerment were the major agenda items discussed during the two-day summit.

Reparatory justice for Africa can promote healing, equity, and recognition of the rights and contributions of African peoples when defied.

It encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at addressing historical injustices stemming from colonization, slavery, and systemic discrimination.