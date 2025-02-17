Ethiopia: African Union Officially Launches the Theme - 'Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations' for 2025

Addis Ababa, — The African Union (AU), in its 38th Summit, has officially launched the theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations" for 2025 tonight in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Union heads of state and government convened the 38th AU Summit during the previous two days and wrapped up tonight.

And the African Union endorsed the theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations" today on February 16, 2025 at the Summit.

Leaders of the African countries are gathered here in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to push for historical injustice reparations, it was indicated.

This reparatory justice for Africa is anticipated to promote healing, equity, and recognition of the rights and contributions of African peoples when defied.

It encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at addressing historical injustices stemming from colonization, slavery, and systemic discrimination.

Moreover, the 38th African Union Summit will be endorsing the candidate for post of commissioners of the African Union Commission.