Ethiopia: African Union Officially Launches the Theme - 'Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations' for 2025

16 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The African Union (AU), in its 38th Summit, has officially launched the theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations" for 2025 tonight in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The African Union heads of state and government convened the 38th AU Summit during the previous two days and wrapped up tonight.

And the African Union endorsed the theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations" today on February 16, 2025 at the Summit.

Leaders of the African countries are gathered here in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to push for historical injustice reparations, it was indicated.

This reparatory justice for Africa is anticipated to promote healing, equity, and recognition of the rights and contributions of African peoples when defied.

It encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at addressing historical injustices stemming from colonization, slavery, and systemic discrimination.

Moreover, the 38th African Union Summit will be endorsing the candidate for post of commissioners of the African Union Commission.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.