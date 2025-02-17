Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Importance of Fostering Sudan's Foreign Relations and Strategic Joint Cooperation

16 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Presedent of the transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has stressed the importance of strengthening Sudan's foreign relations, and supporting the fields of strategic joint cooperation to enhance the joint interests and support the course of those relations to achieve Sudan's higher goals.

This came Sunday during his farewell to the Sudanese ambassadors to the each of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Tunisia; Osman Hussein Al-Amin and Bukhari Ghanem, respectively.

The Sudanese ambassador to DRC, Osman Hussain Al-amin said, in a press statement, that TSC President has given them directives that would help in strengthening Sudan's foreign relations with its Arab and African neighbors and serve their interests.

Ambassador Al-Amin also expressed Sudan's aspiration to strengthen joint relations to achieve security, stability, and reconstruction, noting that Sudan is witnessing a major transformation with the victories achieved by the armed forces over the rebel terrorist militia.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.