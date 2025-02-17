Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Importance of Fostering Sudan's Foreign Relations and Strategic Joint Cooperation

Portsudan — Presedent of the transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has stressed the importance of strengthening Sudan's foreign relations, and supporting the fields of strategic joint cooperation to enhance the joint interests and support the course of those relations to achieve Sudan's higher goals.

This came Sunday during his farewell to the Sudanese ambassadors to the each of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Tunisia; Osman Hussein Al-Amin and Bukhari Ghanem, respectively.

The Sudanese ambassador to DRC, Osman Hussain Al-amin said, in a press statement, that TSC President has given them directives that would help in strengthening Sudan's foreign relations with its Arab and African neighbors and serve their interests.

Ambassador Al-Amin also expressed Sudan's aspiration to strengthen joint relations to achieve security, stability, and reconstruction, noting that Sudan is witnessing a major transformation with the victories achieved by the armed forces over the rebel terrorist militia.