Sudan: Drone Targets Om Dabakir Transformer Station

Rabak — The Media and Public Relations Department at the Sudan Electricity Company reported that Om Dabakir transformer station was targeted by a drone that hit the station on Sunday at dawn, damaging the transformer feeding the White Nile, Kosti and Rabak.

Sudan Electricity Company said "This is the seventh targeting of power stations in a row after Merowe Distribution and Merowe Transformer twice, Al-Shouk and Dongola, which negatively affects citizens' services in water, health and others."

The Media and Public Relations Department at the Sudan Electricity Company added, "We assure the honorable citizens that the technical team of engineers, technicians and workers is at the scene to assess the damage and work to repair it and restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible."

It concluded, "We will provide you with more details later."