Sudan: North Darfur Discusses Ways to Provide Urgent Humanitarian Needs for New IDPs

16 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner of North Darfur, Dr. Abbas Youssef Adam, has held a coordination meeting Sunday with the Director General of the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah Khatir, along with the directors of the Water Project, Environmental Sanitation, and Urban Water in El-Fashir.

The meeting discussed the situation of newly displaced persons (IDPs) who were forced to flee due to the repercussions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia attack on villages in rural El-Fashir and Zamzam IDP camp, as well as ways to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to them.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner emphasized, in a press statement, the importance of securing immediate humanitarian needs in coordination with organizations working in the sectors of water, health, and protection. He also mentioned that humanitarian initiatives have been assigned to implement communal kitchens to prepare meals for IDPS.

A sub-committee, led by the Director of the Water and Environmental Sanitation Project, Engineer Abdel-Shafi Abdullah Adam, has been formed to translate directives and emergency plans into action on the ground.

