Nigeria: Taiwan Urges Tinubu to Relocate Mission Office to Abuja, Seeks Improved Relations With Nigeria

Taiwanese mission in Nigeria was forced to move its mission office from Abuja to Lagos in 2017.

Taiwan has called for improved foreign relations with Nigeria to aid socioeconomic development for both countries.

The Asian country has also called on Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu to expedite the relocation of Taiwan's Mission in Nigeria from Lagos to Abuja, the country's capital city.

Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Taiwan's Head of Mission in Nigeria and Chief of Taiwan's Mission at the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, made the call in Abuja on Sunday during a roundtable with journalists.

He noted that while Nigeria has natural resources, Taiwan doesn't have any but has the technical know-how to develop those natural resources for socioeconomic development of both countries.

"Taiwan would help Nigeria in developing its agriculture, natural minerals, and energy industries,"Mr Liu said, adding that "Taiwan has done it with Australia for about 20 years now."

Mr Liu further noted that "Taiwan doesn't do backdoor deals, or illegal mining" in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world.

He acknowledged that Nigeria, being a democratic nation and the largest democracy in Africa, shouldn't be dictated to by any country, especially those who don't practise democracy.

"Nigeria has sustained its powerful democracy since 1999, how then can a totalitarian regime dictate to the biggest democracy in Africa?" Mr Liu queried.

Forced relocation

He said the Taiwanese government was shocked when former President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Federal Capital Territory Administration to force Taiwan to move its mission office from Abuja to Lagos in 2017.

"We urge President Bola Tinubu to return Taiwan's Mission Office to Abuja where it had been since all foreign missions and embassies were moved from Lagos to Abuja in the year 2000 following Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999," Mr Liu noted.

He said even the world powers - United States of America, Russia and other European countries trade and make other bilateral agreements with Taiwan independently.

"China trades in billions of dollars with Taiwan every year. So, no one can stop Nigeria from trading with Taiwan," he said.

'Taiwan's mission not under Chinese embassy'

He further clarified that the Taiwanese Mission is not under the Chinese embassy or its government, noting that both Asian countries have distinct sovereignty.

"China cannot issue visa to Taiwan. Visa issuance is a symbol of sovereignty. Chinese government can't issue passport to Taiwanese, only Taiwan can," he noted.

Mr Liu's clarification comes against the backdrop of the claim by Chinese government in Beijing that it has jurisdiction over Taiwan.

'Socio-economic pact'

Mr Liu urged the Nigerian government on Sunday to sign the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) which has been discussed by both countries, to foster improved relations and socio-economic growth for both countries.

He further acknowledged President Tinubu's show of commitment to Nigeria's foreign policy of non-alignment, citing Nigeria's decision on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"While campaigning somewhere prior to the 2023 elections, President Tinubu declared that he would make South-East Nigeria the Taiwan of Africa, Liu said, while commending Nigeria's President's recognition of Taiwan's industrial advancement.

"The quality of our product has been deeply trusted and has been having good comments from the Nigerian traders and industrial companies. So, the most important thing for the government is to attract more Taiwanese companies to come to Nigeria to do trading and investment. It's very important that Nigeria and Taiwan renew the agreement of protection of investment," he said.

The diplomat, whose first mission assignment to Nigeria was over 30 years ago during which time he maintained embassy offices in Lagos and Cross River states, said that the previous bilateral agreement that was signed in 1991 under former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida needs improvement.

Meanwhile, last week, the chairperson of Nigeria's House of Representatives Committee on Science and Engineering, Inuwa Garba, called for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Taiwan in the fields of science, engineering, and technology, emphasising that such a partnership would accelerate Nigeria's economic growth and national development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Mr Liu to the National Assembly, Mr Garba underscored the vital role of technology in shaping modern economies.

He noted that Nigeria, with its vast natural and human resources, stands to gain significantly from Taiwan's expertise in technological advancement, innovation, and industrialization.

The lawmaker pointed out that strategic partnerships in areas such as building technology, technology transfer, and scientific research would help Nigeria overcome some of its development challenges and build a stronger, knowledge-driven economy.