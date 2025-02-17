Tunisia: President of the Republic Receives Shield of Arab Interior Ministers' Council

Tunis — President Kais Saïed met the Arab Interior Ministers and representatives from member states participating in the 42nd session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, held in Tunis.

During the ceremony, the Head of State was presented with the council's shield by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, Mohammed bin Ali Koman.

President Kais Saïed had received Prince Abdelaziz Ben Saoud Ben Nayef Ben Abdelaziz Al Saoud, Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister and Honorary President of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, on the occasion of his participation in the 42nd session of the council.

During the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of enhancing the role of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in addressing both traditional and emerging challenges posed by the rapid transformations taking place in the Arab region and the world.

The Head of State stressed the need for continued joint action and coordination to collectively confront the various threats targeting Arab countries and societies.