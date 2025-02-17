Somalia: Kenya Announces Mediation Efforts Between Jubaland and Somali Government

17 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya has revealed that it is mediating between Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to resolve tensions between the two sides.

The recent visit by Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe to Nairobi was part of these ongoing efforts, as confirmed by Kenya's Environment Minister, Aadan Barre Duale.

"President Ahmed's visit to Nairobi was part of the mediation we are conducting between Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia. This trip was mutually agreed upon, and Kenya always seeks a united and stable Somalia," Minister Aadan Barre stated.

Barre further explained that the Kenyan government has long been involved in encouraging dialogue and peaceful resolution to the issues in Jubaland, stressing that Kenya values a peaceful and stable Somalia for the entire region.

Minister Aadan Barre also noted that when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was in Tanzania, Kenyan officials communicated that discussions over Jubaland should be focused on negotiations, with a diplomatic approach being the only viable solution to resolve the issue.

This revelation highlights Kenya's continued involvement in the political situation in Somalia, particularly in easing tensions between the Somali federal government and regional states like Jubaland.

Kenya remains committed to fostering dialogue and stability in the Horn of Africa.

