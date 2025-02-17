Somalia: MP Criticizes Government's Lack of Support for Puntland in Fight Against ISIS

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali lawmaker Mohamed Hassan Murjaan, a member of the Federal Parliament, has accused the Somali government of failing to provide sufficient support to Puntland in its battle against the militant group Daesh (ISIS).

MP Murjaan claimed the government is confused about whom to support, as Puntland continues to fight against Daesh while the Somali government remains undecided on its position.

He also noted that the government's inaction is causing doubts about its commitment to supporting Puntland in the fight against Daesh, highlighting that political disagreements between the government and Puntland appear to have overshadowed their battle against the group.

"The government seems to have forgotten the support Puntland needs, especially at a time when extremist groups like Daesh are expanding their influence in the region," Murjaan said.

The lawmaker called on the Somali people to unite in the fight against Al-Shabaab and Daesh, stressing that the government should focus on the national interest instead of prioritizing political agendas.

Opposition politicians have consistently accused the Somali government of failing to support Puntland adequately in its efforts to counter Daesh.

They argue that the government has continually neglected to provide full assistance to Puntland's security forces, leaving them to face the extremist group alone.

The battle against Daesh and Al-Shabaab remains a critical security issue in Somalia, with calls for unity and stronger efforts to combat these groups.