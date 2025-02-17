Boys' Brigade Nigeria has disclosed that get-rich-quick syndrome affects the number of enrollments in the brigade.

The newly elected president of Boys' Brigade Nigeria, Kaduna Council, Dr. Abraham Haruna Gaga, who disclosed this yesterday during an interview with newsmen, noted that yahoo yahoo is a generational problem that needs to be addressed.

He said that several boys who are committed to the boy's brigade have left, and several others were deceived and taken away by peer group pressure.

The president noted that there is an urgent need to address this problem, adding that the boys' brigade is committed to sensitising the youth on the dangers of the get-rich-quick syndrome.

"We are trying our best to help the youth use the internet positively. We will be helping the boys to understand the dignity in labour and invest their time in doing something that will help them".

Gaga further said that they will educate the youth on how to coexist in their communities, adding that community development and engagement are key to keeping the youth off the streets.

He added that he is committed to fighting sexual immorality and drug abuse, among several others.

"We will concentrate more on discipleship. It will help the boys not to look into yahoo way and use the technology positively ".

He added that they are going to create more awareness aimed at promoting hard work, self-belief, and the dignity of labour among Nigerians, particularly the youth.

"We want to ensure that Nigerians, especially the youth, understand the negative implications of engaging in illegal activities. We want them to believe in hard work".

On his part, the immediate past president, Solomon Ayodele Olukotun, lamented the insecurity in the country, especially in northern states, saying that it has affected the routine training of the boy's brigade.

However, he appealed to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to make more effort to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the country.