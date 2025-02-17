South Africa: Hammaskraal Water Declared Safe for Consumption

Drinking water in Hammanskraal has been declared safe for consumption, following concerns over water quality in the area.

In response to the concerns raised in media reports, an urgent meeting was convened by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, and Magalies Water. The meeting, held last Friday, addressed a temporary water supply disruption that caused brief turbidity in the drinking water.

"The meeting confirmed that the water is now safe to drink. It was agreed that officials from the City and Magalies Water would meet weekly to ensure proper coordination and timeous, and clear communication to the public regarding any water supply disruptions," the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said in a statement on Saturday.

The department confirmed that Magalies Water experienced a power failure at its Klipdrift Water Treatment Works on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, following a severe storm that damaged the mini-substation supplying electricity to the facility.

The storm caused severe damage to the substation, necessitating the procurement, installation, and commissioning of a new mini-substation.

Magalies Water successfully completed the installation and commissioning process by Saturday, 8 February 2025.

After the electricity supply was restored, the plant was promptly restarted, ensuring the resumption of normal water treatment operations.

Due to downtime of the water treatment plant caused by the damage to the electricity substation, the department noted that the reservoirs and reticulation system were empty and dry for a considerable amount of time.

The downtown affected a number of areas, including Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement.

The department added that when the system was restarted on 8 February 2025, it took time to recover, and the City of Tshwane and Magalies Water had to conduct testing and flushing of the system to get air out of the supply pipelines.

Water quality in the system is monitored continuously.

However, on 11 February 2025, it was discovered that there was some turbidity in the water, which could have been caused by settled sediments due to the system been dry for a period of time.

The department said all other parameters, apart from turbidity, complied with the South African National Standards (SANS) 241:2015 drinking water quality standard.

"Subsequent tests and further flushing of the distribution system were conducted on 13 February, and the results indicated that there was no non-compliance on any water quality parameters. The water in the system continues to be compliant to SANS 241:2015 and safe for human consumption.

"Magalies Water's highly advanced ISO/IEC [International Organisation for Standardisation and the International Electrotechnical Commission] 17025:2017 accredited Scientific Services Laboratory and its staff continuously monitor water quality in the system. Rigorous monitoring protocols are implemented and informed by a risk-based approach that adheres to regulatory frameworks," the department explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The City of Tshwane and Magalies Water, supported by Water and Sanitation, will continue to take samples and assess water quality in Hammanskraal, and the City of Tshwane will also continue to provide updates to residents accordingly.

"Residents are advised to avoid relying on misinformation from social media, which is often unverified and to make use of official notifications published by the City of Tshwane," the department said.