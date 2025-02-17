Uganda: Govt Issues Over 3000 Land Titles in Ankole Sub-Region

The Government through the Lands Ministry has issued at least 3052 certificates of land ownership to locals from four districts in Ankole Sub region.

The titles were handed over to the beneficiaries from Rwampara, Mbarara, Kiruhura and Ibanda Districts on February 15 by lands minister, Judith Nabakooba at Mbarara Land Zonal Office in Kamukuzi cell, North Division, Mbarara City.

At the issuance ceremony, the minister tasked the beneficiaries to develop the land now that they are the rightful owners, cautioning them on using the tittles as collateral for loans in banks and money lenders.

She noted that before giving credit, money lenders make agreements with their clients, indicating that they have sold off the land and leave their original titles in their offices.

"This means if you fail to pay the money, they will automatically take your land," she stated, noting that majority of the people who take loans spend the money in bars drinking alcohol.

These certificates of titles were processed under the Systematic Land Adjudication And Certification (SLAAC) project, an initiative of the Government of Uganda through MLHUD with help from the World Bank in the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP).

The ultimate goal of SLAAC is to enhance land tenure security and management of land to uplift the livelihoods of the poor.

Mr Johnson Mukaaga, the CEDP coordinator, said Mbarara region has a total of 30,000 titles, out of which, the ministry has so far issued over 6000 titles.

"For the ministry to achieve the project target of completing generation and printing of the remaining titles, the ministry revised the government charge to allow printing of titles irrespective of government fees and by the closure of this financial year, all titles will be ready for issuance," he said.

He said that to achieve their goal of securing the land rights, the government provided full administrative, technical and financial support for the fieldwork.

"This will result in an increased number of transactions which will be handled by the district land boards, district service committees and other land management institutions, stressing its potential to enhance revenue collection for local and central government."

Minister Nabakooba called on people that have not registered their land to begin the registration process and encouraged those who have not yet paid government registration fees to do it as soon as possible.

"Those who haven't gotten titles because of money, we ask you to look for that Shs80,000 and pay. These fees are in the law and are only payable in the bank."

Kiruhura District Woman MP, Jovanice Rwenduru raised alarm over reports that a section of people in her area resisted paying the Shs80,000 registration fees, insisting that the services are free. She advised them to pay the money if they are to receive titles.

"Government has injected a lot of money to conduct all the registration processes. You should value government money by looking for that small amount of money you asked to pay and get your titles," she urged.

She thanked the minister for fighting corruption in her ministry and ensuring she leaves her comfort zone to resolve people's problems on land.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This minister is a live example to the rest of us. She is the first minister to always be on ground wherever we need her. We thank our dear President for trusting you with that office," she stated.

Ms Catherine Kamwine, The Resident City Commissioner of Mbarara, emphasised the issue of taking titles to money lenders, exposing how they connive with court to fraudulently take people's land.

Mr Didas Tabaro, Mbarara District chairperson, applauded SLAAC for averting land grabbing in the area through certification and registration of the land.

He however cautioned couples against selling land minus the consent of their spouses. "Don't sit at the corner of the bar and sell land without consent from your wife."