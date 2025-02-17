Uganda Treats First Patient Using Stem Cell Therapy

Uganda has treated its first patient using advanced stem cell therapy, marking a ground-breaking milestone in East Africa's medical history.

Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells or their derivatives to promote the repair of damaged, diseased, or dysfunctional tissues.

The treatment was done by a team of Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) in partnership with Asea BioTherapeutics (ABT) and it marked the official opening of their world-class regenerative medicine centre to the public.

The first procedure, performed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, was a resounding success.

Dr. Hon. Elly Karuhanga who was the first client received treatment at the state-of-the-art facility, demonstrating the transformative potential of advanced cellular therapies in enhancing health and well-being

Dr. Cissy Kityo, Executive Director of JCRC, said regenerative medicine has the potential to redefine treatment paradigms, offering hope for patients with chronic conditions.

"At JCRC-ABT, we are dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions that improve lives. Our regenerative medicine program is built on decades of research, ensuring safe and effective therapies for our patients. This milestone is just the beginning of a new era in personalized medicine," Dr.Kityo said.

Officials said the partnership between JCRC and Asea BioTherapeutics continues to push the boundaries of medical science, making revolutionary treatments more accessible in the region.