Kenya: New Kenyan Film 'Love and Coffee' Blends Romance, Class Struggles, and Coffee Industry Reforms

Nairobi — The highly anticipated feature film "Love and Coffee" is set to debut in Kenya, weaving a compelling narrative of romance, family tensions, and the fight to transform the country's coffee industry.

A collaboration between Find My Africa and Java House, the film will premiere locally on February 14, 2025, before becoming available on streaming platforms.

A Story of Love, Class, and Coffee

Directed by Kenji Gathecha, Love and Coffee follows Sarah, an independent barista with a deep passion for coffee, and Felix, the privileged heir to a powerful business empire. As their love story unfolds, they must navigate family expectations, class disparities, and lingering ties to Felix's past--embodied by Kendi, his former love who seeks to rekindle their relationship.

Beyond romance, the film explores Sarah's mission to bring fairness to Kenya's coffee industry, with Felix supporting her cause despite the challenges posed by powerful business interests.

A Deeper Message on Identity and Justice

Executive producer David Mudachi describes the film as more than just a love story, stating: "Love and Coffee is about the courage to follow your heart and fight for what's right, even when the world seems determined to divide you."

The film's themes of class, power, and legacy reflect the broader social and economic struggles within Kenya's coffee sector.

Java House's Role in the Film

Java House CEO Priscilla Gathungu highlighted the brand's support for local creatives and businesses, stating:

"We source our coffee and fresh produce from local farmers, and this collaboration presents another opportunity to support home-grown talent."

With stunning cinematography capturing Kenya's coffee farms and cityscapes, Love and Coffee promises to be a standout film in African and global cinema.

Co-executive producer Sheila Mudachi summed up its impact: "This film is about breaking barriers--whether in class, tradition, or industry norms--while celebrating love, community, and Kenya's rich coffee culture."