South Africa: Netball Tournament Brings Locals and Immigrants Together in Gqeberha

17 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Chirume

"Our vision is to use sport ... to unite people of all colours and origins"

Netball players from communities across Nelson Mandela Bay battled it out on the courts at the Old Grey Sports Club in Gqeberha on Saturday in a friendly tournament. The event aimed to build social cohesion among players from different nationalities and racial groups.

The tournament's manager Shelton Chiyangwa said, "There's a lot of racial, tribal and xenophobic tensions in our communities so we envisioned using sport to unite people. We also had South African teams with white and coloured people to show diversity.

"Our vision is to use sport ... to unite people of all colours and origins. We are all one people, that's the underlying message," Chiyangwa said.

A group of netball coaches across Gqeberha arranged the tournament. The team players, who all reside in Gqeberha, are from various age groups. Some are scholars, while others are working professionals.

The 18 participating teams included nine from South Africa, seven from Zimbabwe, one from Malawi, and a mixed team representing various African nationalities. The event was joined by friends and family members of the participants who cheered them on from the sidelines.

At the end of the tournament, South Africa's Flying Eagles emerged as champions, with Zimbabwe's Golden Queens securing the runner-up position.

The Best Centre Player award went to Acqueline Mutero, a 31-year-old Zimbabwean player from the Pinnacles of Grace Assemblies netball team. "I am surprised to have bagged this prize because this was my first time playing competitive netball," she said.

Several participants expressed hope that this event would become an annual tradition. Nosabelo Gqozo, coach of the Nelson Mandela University Protection Services team - made up of the institution's security personnel - said, "We've learnt a lot from this tournament. We should not hate each other because, in the end, we are all human beings. These tournaments have the potential of eradicating social tensions in communities," she said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.