Nigeria: DHQ Clarifies Visa Denial to Nigerian Athletes for Invictus Games in Canada

17 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

...Says 7 athletes, 3 officers, team Captain, and Physiotherapist denied

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that only 14 out of the 21 wounded-in-action Nigerian soldiers invited to participate in the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, were granted visas. The remaining team members, including three officers, the team captain, and the physiotherapist, were denied visas.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information (DDI), made this known on Monday, stating, "Unfortunately, seven athletes who had the potential to excel were denied visas, preventing them from participating in the Games."

Despite the visa setbacks, the Nigerian team achieved remarkable success, securing gold, silver, and bronze medals, showcasing their resilience and exceptional performance on the global stage.

The Invictus Games, which celebrate the achievements of wounded soldiers, saw Nigeria proudly representing the continent as the only African nation invited to the prestigious event.

Gusau explained that the Nigerian military received an invitation to participate in the Games with a delegation consisting of three officers, 21 athletes, and a team physiotherapist.

"Our team was excited about the opportunity, and the Invictus Games Foundation graciously covered our accommodation and feeding," he said. However, only 14 members of the delegation, excluding the team leader, captain, and physiotherapist, were granted visas.

Gusau highlighted the significance of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa's participation, stating that his presence would have provided a significant morale boost for the troops.

"It is worth noting that the Chief of Defence Staff has championed several initiatives to improve the welfare of our servicemen and women," he added. One such initiative is the Invictus Foundation Centre, the first of its kind in Africa, currently under construction to provide care for wounded personnel.

The DDI urged the public to disregard "malicious allegations" from certain quarters and to continue supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces in their efforts to enhance national security and promote the welfare of service members.

Gusau emphasized the importance of sharing accurate information, especially regarding the care and rehabilitation of those injured in the line of duty.

