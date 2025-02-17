Nigeria: No, Trump Cut USAID Funding to Nigeria - and Elsewhere - Because of Us Interests, Not Because of Corrupt Nigerian Politicians

17 February 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

No, Trump cut USAid funding to Nigeria - and elsewhere - because of US interests, not because of corrupt Nigerian politicians

IN SHORT: Trump has stopped USAid funding for development in countries around the world, including Nigeria. However, contrary to claims on social media, he did not say that funding in Nigeria had been cut off because of corrupt politicians.

Note: This report includes details about a breaking news story. Information was, as far as possible, correct at the time of publication but may change rapidly. Many US government websites are inaccessible at time of publication. For that reason, this article links to archived versions of these pages.

Several social media users in Nigeria have claimed that US president Donald Trump stopped funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) to Nigeria because of corruption.

One post on 9 February 2025 appears to quote Trump: "I stopped US AID in Nigeria because one politician in Nigeria is richer than half US budget. Nigerians should hold their leaders accountable."

The post features a photo of Trump, Elon Musk, billionaire tech mogul and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, and the USAid logo.

USAid has been the independent agency of the US government responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance since its establishment in the early 1960s.

In Nigeria, it has funded health, education, economic development, agriculture and governance projects.

Similar posts can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But has Trump said the reason for stopping USAid funding in Nigeria was the corruption of Nigerian politicians? We checked.

USAid funding stoppage

Since his inauguration in January 2025, Trump has signed a large number of executive orders that have affected humanitarian efforts, immigration and other areas.

Africa Check searched the US Federal Register, where presidential executive orders are listed, and found the executive order titled Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, signed 20 January.

In this executive order, Trump called for a 90-day pause on new foreign aid commitments and disbursements pending a review of all foreign aid programmes.

Trump said that the US foreign aid industry and bureaucracy did not align with "American" interests or values.

"They serve to destabilise world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries," the order reads, in part.

The USAid press release from 26 January stated that all US foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAid had been paused for review.

USAid sent funding to many countries worldwide, and cutting off funding would affect them all.

There are no credible reports of Trump saying that the funding was stopped in Nigeria because of wealthy or corrupt politicians.

None of the executive orders signed by Trump target Nigeria or Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has launched a committee to develop a transition and sustainability plan for USAid-funded health programmes.

Since his inauguration, Trump has not said anything newsworthy about Nigeria.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
