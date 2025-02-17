Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets His Turkish Counterpart in Munich

- Foreign Minister Dr. Ali Youssef met on Saturday during his participation in the 61st session of the Munich Security Conference with his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Hakan Fidan.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop relations between the two countries in various fields.

The Minister expressed Sudan's appreciation for the Turkish efforts and communications aimed at helping achieve stability in Sudan, and the humanitarian aid provided by Turkey to the Sudanese people.

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister affirmed his country's interest in ensuring the stability and unity of Sudan because it is an important country on the continent and the region.

The two ministers agreed to continue consultations and exchange visits.