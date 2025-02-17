Portsudan — Minister of Culture and Information, Khalid Al-Aiser, has stressed the ministry's keenness to enhance the media message that serves the interests of the nation and support media professionals in their platforms, and share their concerns and cooperate with them, indicating that the doors of the ministry are open to all media professionals.

Al-Aiser said, while addressing the closing session of the workshop (The Role of the Press in Reconstruction and Promoting the Discourse of Peaceful Coexistence), which was organized by Al-Hakim Center for Press Services, in coordination with the Electronic Press Association, at the Police House in Portsudan Saturday, that the war was waged by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on several levels, particularly the media, praising the patriotic positions of media professionals and their support for the armed forces.

Al-Aiser announced the ministry's commitment to implementing the workshop's outcomes and recommendations, noting that the ministry is proceeding within the framework of building media institutions based on objective visions that come from the media bases through such workshops, noting that media work will not rise on a person or an individual act, so that we need workshops to build the state.

Al-Aiser revealed that the ministry received several promises for media training and funding programs to rebuild media institutions, thanking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its feelings towards Sudan, indicating that it is on the list of Sudan's partners in the construction phase.

Al-Aiser stressed the government's belief in freedom of the press, "We want a free press, and we want to have external voices that defend our cause." He said. He added that the government does not stand against any external media outlet unless it threatens national security.

Al-Aiser touched on the damage that befell official and private media institutions, pointing out that there are major challenges and consequences resulting from the war, calling for the development of a journalistic code of honor around which journalists can unite.