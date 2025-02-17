Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets His Kuwaiti Counterpart in Munich

Munich — Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef met Saturday with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, on the fringes of his participation in the Munich Security Conference.

The Minister expressed the Sudanese government and people's appreciation for the supportive stances of the sisterly State of Kuwait to Sudan and the operation of the air bridge for humanitarian aid, which reflects the strength and depth of relations between the two countries and brotherly peoples.

The Minister conveyed the greetings of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, for his part, affirmed the interest of His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait and his follow-up of the situation in Sudan and his hope for the return of peace and stability to Sudan, and his confidence in the wisdom of his brother, TSC President Al-Burhan, which will lead to achieving the security, peace and stability in Sudan..

The two ministers agreed to resume the business of joint cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and activate the Kuwaiti food security project in Sudan, which aims to achieve mutual benefits for the two brotherly countries.